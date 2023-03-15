New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping a person of Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of getting his daughter admitted in the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), police said on Wednesday.

Viredner Dhaka (47), a resident of Rani Bagh here, told the police that a person named Manoj Tomar has cheated him of Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of admission of his daughter, a senior police officer said.

Dhaka said he came in contact with Tomar who assured him the admission of his daughter, who had failed to clear NEET in 2021 and 2022, in the MAMC, police said.

In December last year, Tomar called Dhaka to MAMC and handed over an admission allotment letter with bar code on it. After checking the bar code details, Dhaka handed over Rs 26 lakh to Tomar, the officer said.

Thereafter, he paid Rs 4 lakh more to Tomar. But, Tomar failed to get the admission done and kept demanding more money, police said.

The complainant, with the help of police, laid a trap and Tomar and another person named Vikrant were apprehended from the MAMC, the officer said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the IP Estate police station and Tomar and Vikrant were arrested, police said.

