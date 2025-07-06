New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 40-year-old taxi driver to death following a minor altercation in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Amit Kumar, was heading to a party at Shastri Park on Friday night when the incident occurred, a senior police officer said, adding that the victim, who worked as a taxi driver, brushed shoulders with one of the accused while passing through a park.

"A heated argument broke out between Amit and the accused over the accidental shoulder contact. The situation quickly escalated and the accused stabbed him multiple times with a knife," the officer said.

Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, he added.

The accused, identified as Abhay (21) and Yash (22), were arrested while they were on their way to Haridwar in a bid to evade arrest. A third accused involved in the incident is absconding, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sarai Rohilla police station and efforts are on to apprehend the third accused.

Further investigation is in progress, police added.

