New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) A 26-year-old man has been arrested along with his associate for allegedly stealing Rs 25 lakh from a shop in north Delhi's Tilak Bazaar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Jaiswal, a resident of Sagar Pur, and Rohit Joseph (33), a resident of Mahabir Enclave in Palam here, they said.

Also Read | Mizoram: Results of Class 10 Level High School Leaving Certificate Examination, Conducted … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The police said a complaint was filed on May 13 at the Lahori Gate police station by a man who alleged that Rs 25 lakh cash was stolen from his shop by his employee Vishal.

"The police analysed around 170 CCTV camera footages. Contact numbers of both the accused were also collected. Thereafter, a raid was conducted and the accused were apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Also Read | Colonel Dharamvir, Hero of the Battle of Longewala, Dies in Gurugram.

While Rohit was arrested from his rented house in Palam on Monday, Vishal was nabbed from Rajokari, Kalsi said.

He said Rs 24.20 lakh in cash and one mobile phone have been recovered from their possession.

"During interrogation, Vishal disclosed that due to lack of money, he along with Rohit planned the theft at the shop where he used to work as a helper. They were staying at two different rented places to evade arrest," Kalsi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)