England National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Former champions England and the West Indies meet tonight at the Wankhede Stadium for Match 15 of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Both sides enter the fixture with winning momentum but under vastly different circumstances. While the West Indies cruised to a comfortable 35-run victory over Scotland in their opener, England survived a major scare against Nepal, securing a narrow four-run win on the final delivery. This Group C clash serves as a vital opportunity for either side to take sole control of the standings.

England have made one tactical change to their bowling attack, with speedster Jamie Overton expected to replace Luke Wood to provide additional bounce on the Mumbai track. The spotlight remains on the opening pair of Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, who will look to exploit the short boundaries at the Wankhede.

The West Indies rely on a power-packed middle order featuring Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford. The primary tactical battle will likely be England's spin duo of Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson against the aggressive West Indian batters, who have traditionally struggled against elite leg-spin on turning tracks.

ENG vs WI Squads

England National Cricket Team: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

West Indies National Cricket Team: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd