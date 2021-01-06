Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Two people have been arrested in an alleged gangrape and murder case of a 50-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, police said on Wednesday.

Sankalp Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, Badaun said a reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced on the absconding accused. "An FIR was registered at Ughaiti police station under 376 (d) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Three persons were named in the FIR. Two of them have been arrested. One accused is absconding and four teams have been constituted to nab him. A cash reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced on the accused. He will also be arrested soon. I have inspected the incident site as well," Sharma told reporters here.

He also said the Ughaiti police station in-charge has been suspended for negligence of duty.

"The station in-charge has been suspended for negligence after a probe ordered by me found him guilty. If any more police officials are found involved in dereliction of duties, action will be taken against them," he said.

Badaun District Magistrate Prashant Kumar said the National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against the accused.

"We have suspended station in-charge with immediate effect for the negligence of duty. We have tried to give a message that any negligence related to law and order will not be forgiven. Two people have been arrested in the matter and a team has been constituted to look into the arrest of the absconding accused person," Kumar said.

"We believe that this incident is a fit case of NSA and we will take action against the accused under the NSA. The administration will also provide financial assistance to the deceased's family. The case will be tried in fast track court," he said.

Dr Yashpal Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Badaun said the woman suffered injuries on her private parts, which clearly indicates it is a rape case.

"As per the post-mortem report, the woman got injuries on her private parts and she also got fractures. There were tears and she had a fracture on one of her legs. There was excessive bleeding and the bleeding led to shock and that led to the patient's death. Prima facie, it is rape as she got injuries on her private parts. Her viscera has been sent to the lab for testing," Singh said.

The 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was allegedly gangraped and murdered in the Ughaiti area of Badaun district on Sunday night.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has taken cognizance of the Badaun case and has directed to take strict action against the accused in the case.

He also sought a report from the Additional Director General of Police, Bareilly zone and directed the UP Special Task Force to cooperate in the investigation of the case.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the alleged gangrape and murder case and written to state Director General of Police (DGP) Hitesh C Awasthy seeking his intervention in the case.

"We have taken cognizance of the matter. We have written a letter to DGP. One NCW member is going to the spot to investigate the matter to meet the family and the police and take stock of the situation. NCW will be following this case closely and we will make sure that justice will be delivered," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)