Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for allegedly trafficking cannabis worth Rs 1.30 crore, Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the Dindoshi Police of Mumbai arrested two people from the Santosh Nagar area in the city. Both the accused had arrived from Bihar to allegedly sell the cannabis in retail in Mumbai.

A total of 3 kilograms of cannabis were seized from the two accused.

Police further said that an investigation on the same is underway. (ANI)

