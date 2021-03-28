New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Two persons were injured in a road accident involving a DTC bus and a motorcycle in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, they added.

The injured persons were riding the two-wheeler, a senior police officer said, adding that they were admitted to the GTB hospital.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, the officer said, adding that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus has been seized and its driver apprehended.

