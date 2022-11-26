Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday detected and diffused two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

The IEDs -- one was a timer device and the other a sticky bomb -- were detected in Frisal Yaripora area of the South Kashmir district, they said.

The area has been cordoned off and further searches underway, they said.

