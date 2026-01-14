Mumbai, January 14: Today, January 14, bank branches in several parts of India will remain closed as the nation celebrates the major harvest festivals of Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu. According to the official holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the closure is regional rather than nationwide, affecting specific states where these festivals hold significant cultural prominence. While physical branches in cities like Ahmedabad and Guwahati will remain shut for business, banking operations in major metros such as New Delhi and Mumbai are expected to function as usual on Wednesday.

Which Cities Are Affected Due to the January 14 Bank Holiday?

The RBI classifies bank holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Today's holiday falls under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Bank Holidays in January 2026: From Mannam Jayanthi to Makar Sankranti and Republic Day, Banks To Remain Closed for 16 Days Next Month; Check Full List Here.

According to the RBI schedule, banks are closed on January 14 in the following cities and states:

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): For Makar Sankranti/Uttarayanan.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): For Makar Sankranti.

Guwahati (Assam): For Magh Bihu.

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh): For Magh Bihu.

In most other states, including North Indian states celebrating Lohri and the national capital, banks will remain open today.

Extended Holiday Weekend for Some Regions

For many states, the mid-month festive spirit translates into an extended break. While January 14 sees closures in the East and West, several other regions will observe holidays on Thursday, January 15, for festivals like Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala and the Municipal Elections in Maharashtra

Notably, banks in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gangtok will be closed tomorrow. Furthermore, parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, may see disruptions on January 15 due to a public holiday declared for local municipal corporation elections.

Availability of Digital Services

Despite the closure of physical branches, the RBI has ensured that essential financial services remain uninterrupted. Customers in holiday-affected regions can still access:

Online Banking: Internet and mobile banking apps will remain fully functional for fund transfers.

UPI Services: Platforms like GPay, PhonePe, and Paytm will operate normally.

ATMs: Cash withdrawal and deposit machines will be available.

IMPS/NEFT/RTGS: Digital money transfers will continue to be processed without delay. Bank Holiday 2026 List: RBI Releases Month-Wise Bank Holidays Calendar for New Year; Check Dates.

Why Do Bank Holidays Vary?

India's bank holiday list is unique because it is decentralised. While national holidays like Republic Day (January 26) see a total shutdown across all states, regional holidays are decided based on local cultural importance. This ensures that bank employees can participate in state-specific festivals like Bihu in Assam or Pongal in Tamil Nadu without necessitating a country-wide service halt.

