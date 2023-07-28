New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Two godowns caught fire in separate incidents in Delhi Friday evening, prompting the authorities to press more than 25 fire tenders into service, officials said.

No loss of life was reported from either incident, they said.

According to the fire department officials, they first received information around 5.20 pm about the fire at a tent godown in southwest Delhi's Jaunapur. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire is under control. So far, no causality has been reported," an official said later.

Around the same time, the department received a call about another fire at a godown in Mayapuri Phase-1, near the Ram Mandir Wali Gali.

Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the site to control the blaze, they said.

