Jaipur, Apr 12 (PTI) An assistant fire officer and a driver of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation were arrested on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 90,000, an anti-corruption bureau official said.

The accused fire officer, Chhotu Ram, had demanded Rs 90,000 bribe in lieu of issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) to an establishment, the anti-corruption bureau official said in a statement.

The bribe was handed over to his driver Fateh Singh.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and searches were conducted at their premises, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)