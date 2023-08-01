Pilibhit (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) Two people were killed and one was injured allegedly after their car collided head-on with an unidentified vehicle in Bisalpur area here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place around 1.30 am, killing Riyasat (45) and Zaheer Khan (50), SHO (Bisalpur) Ashok Pal said.

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar in Spotlight After Communal Clashes Betweet Two Groups in Haryana.

According to police, the three people had left for Kanpur early Monday morning. After completing their work there, they were returning to Pilibhit when their car collided head-on with an unidentified vehicle.

The injured person has been identified as Achhe Miyaan, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Also Read | Thane: Unidentified Man’s Body Found in Nullah Near Kalwa Creek.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)