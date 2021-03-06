Muzaffarnagar, Mar 6 (PTI) Two men were killed and three others seriously injured after the car they were travelling in overturned on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway here on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bharat Yadav (37) and Mukesh (36), both residents of Haryana, they said.

Circle Officer Hemant Kumar said the five men, who worked with a Gurgaon-based security company, were on their way to Haridwar from Haryana when their car overturned near Barla village under Chapar police station area.

While two of them died, the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)