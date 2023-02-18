Sonbhadra, Feb 17 (PTI) Two people were killed and six sustained injuries when their pick-up truck turned turtle after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Kusidaur village in Robertsganj. The group was on its way to attend a wedding, they said.

SHO of Robertsganj police station Balmukund Mishra said Shashi Sharma (35) and Vinay Rajbhar (40), residents of Varanasi, were killed in tha ccident.

Of the six injured, the condition of two -- Arun (19) and Ajeet (20) -- is serious, Mishra said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

