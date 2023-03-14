Shimla, March 14 (PTI) Two people were killed when their motorcycle collided with a car here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place near Rampur College gate on Monday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Satpal (23) a resident of Rampur and Aaryan (18) who hails from Kumarsein, police said.

They were coming from Kheneri while the Fortuner car was on its way to Jeori from Shimla when the accident happened, police said.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver of the car under sections 279, 337 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations are underway, police said.

