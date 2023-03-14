Borivali, March 14: In yet another incident of sexual crimes against minors, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her cousin in Kurla. The accused would often harass the teenager whenever she was alone at home. Fed up with it, the victim committed suicide. The victim left a suicide note behind wherein she accused her cousin of sexual harassment.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the accused, a 21-year-old man, would often come to the victim's house and would touch her inappropriately after finding her alone. This continued from December 2022 until March 10. The teenager took the extreme step after she got fed up with the constant harassment. Reportedly, the victim's mother was a working woman, due to this, the victim would often stay alone at her home. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Stepdaughter on Pretext of Taking Her for Sai Darshan in Shirdi on Her Birthday; Arrested.

The accused was arrested after the VB Nagar police recovered the suicide note. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Raped Minor Step Daughter for Five Years in Kankhal, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

In another shocking incident, two minor cousins were allegedly raped in the Husenganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur. Both the girls have been admitted to a government hospital where their conditions are said to be critical. All six accused have been taken into police custody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2023 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).