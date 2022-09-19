Barabanki (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A four-year-old boy and his 19-year-old aunt died on Monday after a mud wall of their house collapsed on them in the Ghunghter area here, police said.

They said Vishant and his aunt Chandni were asleep near the mud wall when it collapsed.

Family members and other villagers pulled both of them out of the rubble and rushed them to a primary health centre, where doctors declared them dead, the police said.

They said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Tehsildar Rahul Singh said a revenue team has been sent to the spot. Full assistance will be provided to the family members, he added.

