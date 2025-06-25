Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) Two premier schools in Kolkata on Wednesday received bomb threats via email, prompting the authorities to declare a holiday and send students home, officials said.

Police, however, conducted a thorough search of the school premises and declared the threats as hoax, they said.

The Calcutta International School in the southern part of the city's Anandapur area and the Calcutta Boys School in Taltala were the ones to receive the emails, claiming that bombs would go off in the afternoon amid ongoing classes, the officials said.

"A team from Anandapur Police Station went to the Calcutta International School, and another team from Taltala reached the Calcutta Boys School. Sniffer dogs and personnel of the bomb squad conducted a thorough search at both the premises and their surrounding areas. Nothing threatening could be found. It was a hoax," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Authorities of the two educational institutions had intimated the Kolkata Police Headquarters at Lalbazar following the threats.

"We have started an investigation into the matter. The IP addresses of the emails are being scrutinised to find out more details," the officer added.

