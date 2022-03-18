Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), March 18 (ANI): Two terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit were on Friday arrested at village Aloora in a joint operation by Shopian Police, Indian Army, and the CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Incriminating materials including a pistol and a magazine, one AK 47 magazine with 40 AK live rounds were recovered from the arrested, police said.

Also Read | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says ‘War Against Ukraine Will Set Russia Back by Decades’.

Personnel from the 34 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 battalion CRPF and Shopian Police caught the terrorists from a checkpoint at Aloora village in Shopian district, during a joint nakka.

During questioning, they were identified as Sameer Ahmed Bhat and Mushtaq Ahmed Lone.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 2 Dead, Four Missing While Taking Bath in Kharasrota River After Holi 2022 Celebrations in Jajpur.

A case has also been lodged under relevant sections of IPC at the Imamsahib police station of the district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)