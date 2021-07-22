New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Two men died after falling off the fourth floor of an under construction building here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Shahdara's Krishna Nagar area around 10.20 am, they said, adding the deceased were identified as – Rajesh Rastogi (46) and Amit Malhotra (47) – residents went to have a look at the apartment that they were planning to buy.

Rastogi had visited the same property on Tuesday as well, they said.

"We received a PCR call on Wednesday morning that two persons fell down from the building at east Krishna Nagar behind Shriram Hospital,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, R Sathiyasundaram said.

The two men fell from the balcony, which was open – without a railing or a fence, the senior police officer said, adding the bodies were sent to for postmortem.

The police don't suspect any foul play in the matter, they said, adding inquest proceedings have been initiated.

