New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Two minor boys were injured after they were allegedly hit by a car while they were playing in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Friday.

The children, aged five and three, were admitted at Safdarjung hospital. One of them has been discharged from hospital while the other is still under treatment and will be discharged soon, said Parvinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

The incident took place on Thursday when the boys were playing at a vacant plot where residents usually park their vehicles, police said, adding that the accused driver absconded with his vehicle.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the driver had parked his vehicle at the plot and while taking it out, the vehicle hit the two children leaving them injured, the police officer said.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.

"CCTV footage from the spot has been taken and search for the accused and the vehicle is in progress," he added.

