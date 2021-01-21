Port Blair, Jan 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,991 on Thursday as two more persons tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Three more persons have recovered from the disease, he said.

The archipelago now has 29 active cases, while 4,900 people have recovered from the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The administration has tested over 2.08 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

