PRNewswire

Singapore, March 11: Princeton Digital Group (PDG), Asia's leading data center operator, today announced a plan to raise up to USD 5 billion in debt financing this year to fund its contracted capacity across the region.

Also Read | Adarsh Kumar Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan's ISI, Shared Sensitive Indian Navy Information.

The planned financing will support the delivery of PDG's rapidly expanding hyperscale platform across Asia, where the company currently operates across seven markets with a total portfolio exceeding 1.8 GW.

As part of this plan, PDG has successfully closed a USD 350 million debt financing, expanding the USD 400 million HoldCo loan secured in May 2025 and increasing the total facility to USD 750 million. The consolidated USD 750 million HoldCo facility has been converted into a Sustainability-Linked Loan, aligning pricing with defined operational and sustainability performance targets.

Also Read | Australia: 6 Members of Iranian Women's Football Team Granted Asylum.

The USD 350 million financing was secured from a consortium of global banks, including Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, SMBC, Societe Generale, and Standard Chartered.

The expanded facility will fund capacity currently under development and the continued buildout of new campuses, supporting PDG's recent hyperscale customer commitments.

Rangu Salgame, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of PDG, said: "Our business momentum and delivery excellence continue to strengthen confidence among our capital partners. The expansion of our HoldCo facility reflects continued support for our execution discipline and track record across markets."

"As we continue to secure large-scale capacity and win new business, we are building our capital structure in step. Converting the facility into a sustainability-linked structure further demonstrates our commitment to embedding sustainability metrics into our capital framework," Salgame added.

About Princeton Digital Group

Princeton Digital Group (PDG) is a leading developer and operator of data centers. Headquartered in Singapore with presence and operations in Singapore, Japan, India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia and South Korea, its portfolio of data centers powers the expansion of hyperscalers and enterprises in the fastest-growing digital economies across Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.princetondg.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)