Singapore, March 11: As international travel rebounds across Asia Pacific, Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, and Trip.com Group have entered into a new global agreement designed to make booking and paying for travel more seamless for consumers and partners worldwide. Through this collaboration, Trip.com Group will introduce a virtual travel card program issued in partnership with Visa via Trip.com Group's fintech arm, TripLink.

The program, already launched in Singapore and expanding to the Netherlands and Hong Kong, is designed to help travel suppliers, hotels, and agencies process payments more efficiently and securely, ultimately improving the overall experience for travelers.

Under this collaboration, Visa and Trip.com Group will:

- Introduce Visa virtual card credentials across Trip.com Group's global operations to streamline B2B payment flows, reduce manual reconciliation, and improve data visibility for travel partners.

- Support the recovery of international travel through joint marketing efforts that connect travelers to more destinations and experiences.

- Improve card acceptance and payment reliability across Trip.com Group platforms, ensuring travelers can book and pay easily no matter where they are.

This partnership comes as traveler confidence continues to grow. According to Visa's research, 55% of Asia Pacific consumers plan to travel in the next six months, with Japan, China, and Australia among the most popular destinations[1]. Credit cards remain the preferred payment method for overseas spending thanks to their security, global acceptance, and rewards--making improvements to payment flows increasingly important for both travelers and the travel industry.

"Travel should be exciting, not complicated. By working with Trip.com Group, we're making payments simpler and more secure for travelers and the travel industry, removing friction and delivering a seamless experience across the global travel ecosystem," said Arturo Planell, Group Country Manager, Regional Southeast Asia, and SVP Global/Regional Sellers & Digital Sales, Visa.

"We are delighted to work with Visa to deliver more efficient and convenient payment solutions for our global partners and customers. Together, we aim to enhance every step of the travel experience and support the continued recovery of global tourism," said Zhe Wang, Head of Fintech, VP, Trip.com Group.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com , Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travelers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group is on the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

[1] The Green Shoots Radar study (Wave 17, May 2025) was conducted with 15,750 consumers across 14 Asia Pacific countries and territories aged 18-65 years old.

