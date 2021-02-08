Kohima, Feb 8 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday reported two fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 12,160, Health Minister S Pangnyu said.

"2 +ve cases of #COVID-19 have been detected today. Kohima- Dimapur- 1 each. Also, 11 +ve patients have recovered. Kohima- 9, Dimapur- Tuensang- 1 each," the minister said in a tweet.

With 11 patients recovering from the disease during the day, the total number of recoveries in the state rose to 11,837, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Nagaland's COVID-19 recovery rate now is 97.34 per cent, he said.

The state presently has 84 active COVID-19 cases, while the death toll is 88 and 151 patients have migrated to other states, Hangsing said.

Dimapur district has reported 6,475 COVID-19 cases followed by Kohima (3,845), Mon (605), Peren (507), Tuensang (248), Mokokchung (192), Zunheboto (142), Phek (47), Kiphire (41), Wokha (39) and Longleng (19).

Of the confirmed cases, 5,043 are traced contacts, 4,674 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,870 returnees from other states and 573 frontline workers, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,26,877 samples for COVID-19, including 74,061 RT-PCR, 37,197 TrueNat and 15,619 Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Hangsing.

