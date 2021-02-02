Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Two Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawans were killed and two grievously injured in the Sikandrabad area after a truck ran over them on Tuesday morning.

Surendra Nath Tiwari, SP City Bulandshahr told ANI, "Two PAC jawans on duty lost their lives after a truck ran over them in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr early morning today. The truck lost control after colliding with another truck. A case has been registered."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of policemen and instructed senior officers to provide all the possible help.

Police is investigating the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)