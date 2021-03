Jammu, Mar 19 (PTI) Two Rohingyas have been booked for allegedly procuring fake passports in Jammu, officials said.

During ongoing verification of the Rohingyas living in Jammu, fake passports were detected from the two Rohingyas, they said.

A case has been registered against Rehman and Gafoor, they said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)