Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Two unidentified assailants on Monday shot dead two persons inside a residential society in Bisrakh area in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said.

According to the police the incident happened at around 9 pm when two persons entered the society and shot fires at two people sitting in a car.

"At around 9 pm, two persons entered society and shot dead two others who were sitting in a car. Efforts are on to identify the accused," Harish Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Noida, told ANI. (ANI)

