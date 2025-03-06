Ranchi, Mar 6 (PTI) Two persons were shot dead by unidentified assailants in an ashram in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Chama in Chanho area, around 45 km from capital city Ranchi, on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for Today in English With Meaning: Uplifting Quote To Motivate and Inspire Students During School Assembly on March 7, 2025.

The deceased were identified as Rajenda Yadav and Mahesh.

“Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Weapons were also recovered from their possession,” Khalari Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Narayan Choudhary said.

Also Read | SEBI Violations Settlement: 5 Officials of Add-Shop E-Retail Limited and White Organic Agro Limited Pay INR 95.55 Lakh To Settle Regulatory Violations Case.

He said preliminary investigation indicates theft as the main motive behind the crime.

Further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)