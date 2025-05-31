Dumka, May 30 (PTI) Two cousin sisters, including a minor, drowned in a river in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, a police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Puja Gorai (16) and Uma Bharti (20), were maternal cousins.

The incident took place in Gandrakpur village when they slipped while bathing, the officer said.

They were taken to a hospital in Dumka, where doctors declared them dead, he added.

