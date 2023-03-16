Gurugram, Mar 15 (PTI) A driver of a logistics firm and two staffers of an e-commerce company have been booked after mobilephones worth Rs 28 lakh were reported stolen, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR in the case was lodged at the Bilaspur police station on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint from Santosh Yadav, assistant manager (operation) of Bluedart Express Ltd, they said.

In his complaint, he said one of their customers, DHL Logistics Pvt Ltd, Chennai, had booked a shipment for delivery to Flipkart India Private Ltd's warehouse in Khalikpur in Farrukhnagar on February 28, they said.

Part inner contents of the aforesaid airway bill were found stolen post-delivery, police said citing the complaint.

"On February 25, an airway bill was delivered to Reliance Retails Ltd Distribution Centre in Farrukhnagar. Following internal investigation and update in our records, we found it was wrongly delivered to Reliance Retails Ltd Farrukhnagar," Yadav said in his complaint.

"Further, we retrieved that shipment from Reliance Retails Ltd Farrukhnagar in a vehicle and further we delivered to the correct consignee Flipkart India Private Ltd where 40 iPhones and 14 plus mobiles were received short in shipment which valued at Rs 28,18,898," he said.

During internal investigation, it was observed that shift in-charge Bhanu Pratap, delivery staff Manoj, logistic company driver Shiv Kumar, residents of Bhora Kalan village, were suspected of stealing the phones from the shipment at Bilaspur, Yadav said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against all the three under sections 407 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bilaspur police station on Tuesday.

"As per the complaint, FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. The accused will be arrested soon," SHO Bilaspur Inspector Rahul Dev said.

