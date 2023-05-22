Srinagar, May 22 (PTI) Two tourists from Gujarat died after a rafting boat capsized in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

They said a group of tourists were rafting in the river Lidder in Pahalgam when the boat capsized.

Three tourists were taken to a hospital where two of them -- Patel Shaemilaben (51) and Patel Bhikabhai (51) from Gujarat -- were declared dead, the officials said.

A rescue team is on the job and further details are awaited.

