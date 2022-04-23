Karimganj (Assam), Apr 23 (PTI) Two Ukrainian nationals, who were arrested in Assam for travelling without valid documents, are members of an international gang that was convicted by a Bangladeshi court for ATM frauds, police said on Saturday.

Trischoiyanoski Voldimir and Narjari Vojniuk were apprehended on board the Tripura Sundari Express at Badarpur railway station on Thursday night for not being able to produce any valid document, they said.

Also Read | A #Dakota Aircraft, Presumably the Same One Flown by #BijuPatnaik to Java in Indonesia to … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

They were sent to seven days of police custody by a court in Karimganj on Friday, police said.

"The two initially pretended not to know English, and claimed their passports were lost. During interrogation after we got their custody, we found that they can speak English," a police officer said.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘BJP Will Hold Early Elections in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat’.

"They also revealed that they were part of a six-member gang of international criminals who were convicted in Bangladesh for ATM frauds, and had served two-and-a-half-year jail term in that country," he said.

The information provided by the duo was verified with Bangladeshi officials, the officer said.

The duo sneaked into India through Tripura and were on the way to Delhi, he said.

"We have contacted the Ukraine embassy in Delhi, but they have no information on the passports of these two persons," he said.

A team from Delhi will be coming here for further questioning of the two foreigners to find the details about the other members of their gang, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)