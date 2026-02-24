Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24 (ANI): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party on Tuesday celebrated the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, with the party leadership releasing the third phase of its electoral promises for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami led the festivities at the party headquarters, where hundreds of cadres gathered to pay homage to the late leader.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Rising DA Signals Strong Fitment Factor Boost for Central Govt Employees.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, while talking to the media, said, "78th Birthday of Jayalalitha is celebrated in a great way at AIADMK HQ. We paid floral tribute and celebrated our leader's birthday. In the upcoming assembly election, we have announced election promises and today third phase of the election promise is released."

Targeting the DMK, Palaniswami claimed that under the "inefficient" DMK government led by CM Stalin, the prices of essential commodities have risen sharply over the past five years, severely affecting the people. "Likewise, property tax, house tax, electricity charges, drinking water tax, and several other taxes have been increased. As a result, the daily financial burden on families has multiplied," he said.

Also Read | 'Aika Na': Japanese Woman's Marathi Learning Video Triggers Debate, Raj Thackeray Reacts (Watch Video).

Announcing promises, EPS said to reduce this burden, a relief assistance of Rs 10,000 will be provided to every family.

"All these schemes will be implemented and provided to every family without any discrimination. As stated earlier, the AIADMK government provided excellent governance during the COVID period. By increasing the state's revenue, we will effectively implement the schemes we have announced and ensure they reach everyone," he said.

"A relief assistance of Rs 10,000 will be provided to every family. Graduates who have registered with employment exchanges and are awaiting jobs will be given a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000. Those who have studied up to Higher Secondary (+2) and are registered with employment exchanges will be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. During the annual fishing ban period, the relief amount given to fishermen will be increased from the existing Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000. In addition to the Pongal gift hamper provided every year on Thai Pongal, an amount of Rs 1,000 will also be given," Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK also announced to increase the free electricity currently provided to handloom weavers from 300 units to 450 units, and for power loom weavers from 1,000 units to 1,400 units.

"Loans obtained from cooperative banks by small traders who run shops along pavements in urban areas will be waived. For unemployed youth, the late former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had organised an Investors' Conference in 2015 to promote industrial development. New industries were established as a result, and similarly, we will create employment opportunities for jobless youth. The DMK government has reached a stage where it is on ventilator support, and people are suffering because of it," Palaniswami said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)