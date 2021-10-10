Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested Police Inspector Jagat Narayan Singh and Sub Inspector Akshay Mishra in connection with the murder case of a Kanpur businessman.

Thirty-eight-year-old property dealer Manish Gupta had died in a Gorakhpur hotel on September 7 allegedly after being thrashed by policemen. The businessman's family had alleged that he was beaten to death by police during a raid at the hotel he was staying in.

As many as six policemen were suspended in connection with the case.

The state police had announced reward money of Rs 1 lakh for information on each of the six policemen booked in the murder case. (ANI)

