Kapurthala, Jul 3 (PTI) Two women were killed and three people injured being hit by a truck near Rail Coach Factory here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place when the victims were standing on the roadside and were waiting for an auto-rickshaw to go to Kapurthala, they said.

Also Read | Bihar: Meat Pieces Thrown in Three Temples by Unidentified Men in Aurangabad in Bid To Disturb Peace.

The deceased were identified as Devinder Kaur (57) and Ramandeep Kaur (26), police said.

The truck driver fled from the scene while police impounded the vehicle, they said.

Also Read | India Has Asked Partner Countries Not To Give Space to 'Extremist Khalistani Ideology', Says EAM S Jaishankar.

Two women were among those injured, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)