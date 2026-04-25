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News INDIA Nashik Shocker: Self-Styled Godman Booked for Se*ual Exploitation After ‘Black Magic Cure’ Trap, Woman Assaulted at Lodge Amid the high-profile investigation into Ashok Kharat, the Nashik police have registered a fresh FIR against another self-styled godman, Mahesh Dilip Kakde, for the alleged se*ual exploitation of a 28-year-old woman. Kakde, also known as Maheshgiri, is accused of using the pretext of "divine intervention" to lure and assault the victim over several months.

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Amid the high-profile investigation into Ashok Kharat, the Nashik police have registered a fresh FIR against another self-styled godman, Mahesh Dilip Kakde, for the alleged se*ual exploitation of a 28-year-old woman. Kakde, also known as Maheshgiri, is accused of using the pretext of "divine intervention" to lure and assault the victim over several months.

According to the complaint, the woman’s family sought help at Kakde’s ‘Prati Gangapur’ mutt in Dharangaon village to resolve personal issues. The 31-year-old accused allegedly convinced them she was a victim of "black magic" and required special rituals. He later reportedly sent obscene messages to the woman and se*ually exploited her at a lodge in Nashik. Ashok Kharat Viral Videos Scandal: Nashik ‘Godman’ Arrested in S*x Assault Case Was Named in 2022 Suicide Note.

The victim stated that Kakde filmed the acts and used objectionable photographs to threaten her into silence. Encouraged by activists from the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANS), she finally approached the police on Wednesday. Ashok Kharat Viral Video Row, Amravati S*x Scandal: Epstein Files-Like Cases Rock Maharashtra.

Kakde has been booked under charges of rape and the Maharashtra Black Magic Act. This development follows the recent arrest of Ashok Kharat, a former Merchant Navy officer, who faces 12 cases including serial se*ual assault and massive financial fraud.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Print ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).