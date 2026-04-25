New Delhi, April 25: A team of the ARSC, Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested Salim Wastik, a 54-year-old social activist and YouTuber and former Muslim known for his controversial public statements and critical views on Islam, in connection with a 31-year-old kidnapping for ransom and murder case. The accused, also known as Salim Ahmed or Salim Khan, was apprehended from Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to police officials, he was wanted in a 1995 case involving the abduction and murder of a 13-year-old boy. The arrest was carried out under the supervision of senior police officers following sustained surveillance and verification of his identity.

As per the police case file, the incident dates back to January 20, 1995, when Sandeep Bansal, a 13-year-old student and son of a local businessman in North East Delhi, left home to attend school but did not return as expected. His family initially searched for him but later received a phone call the next day, informing them that the boy had been kidnapped. Shortly thereafter, another call was allegedly made demanding a ransom of Rs 30,000 for his safe release. The caller reportedly instructed the victim’s father to deliver the ransom at a bus stand near the Loni Flyover and place the money inside a designated bus bound for Baghpat. The caller also warned the family not to inform the police, threatening harm to the child if instructions were not followed. Salim Wastik Arrested: Ex-Muslim YouTuber Nabbed in Old Murder Case Months After Surviving Stabbing Attack.

A case was subsequently registered at Police Station Gokulpuri under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code related to kidnapping. During the initial investigation, suspicion reportedly fell on Salim Khan, who was working as a martial arts instructor at Ramjas School, Daryaganj, where the victim studied. A witness statement indicated that the child was last seen leaving in a rickshaw accompanied by a tall man referred to as “Masterji.” Acting on this lead, police detained Salim Khan, who allegedly made a disclosure leading them to a drain near Mustafabad, where the body of the deceased was recovered and later identified by his father.

Further investigation led to the identification of co-accused Anil, who allegedly played a key role in the conspiracy and execution of the crime. He later surrendered before the court in February 1995. Investigators also recovered the victim’s personal belongings, including a watch, school bag, and tiffin box from his possession. Both accused were charged under Sections including 302, 364A, and 34 of the IPC. Following completion of the trial, both accused were convicted in 1997 and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, Salim was granted interim bail in 2000 by the High Court of Delhi but allegedly failed to surrender and absconded thereafter. His conviction was later upheld in 2011.

According to police, over the years he changed his identity to Salim Ahmed and later became known as Salim Wastik. He reportedly moved across several states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, before settling in Loni, Ghaziabad, where he operated a small business. Acting on a tip-off received by HC Mintu Yadav, a special team was formed under Inspector Robin Tyagi. The team, with assistance from local police, apprehended the accused after verifying his fingerprints and old records. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to living under a false identity after jumping bail. He reportedly worked various jobs, including carpentry and small-scale business activities, to avoid detection. Bihar Shocker: 2 Police Personnel Among 4 Arrested in Kidnapping-Extortion Case, INR 1.5 Lakh Ransom Recovered in Nawada.

Police sources also stated that he had recently been approached for a biographical film project based on his life and had received an advance payment from a film producer, which is also under verification. Salim Wastik, originally born in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, is reported to have trained in martial arts before working in Delhi as a school instructor and later as a trader. Salim Wastik came into national spotlight following his strong and controversial statements on the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists lost their lives. Taking a public stand against terrorism, Wastik, along with his associate, travelled to Pahalgam to protest against the terrorist attack on tourists and express solidarity with the victims.

During this visit, they recorded videos in Pahalgam condemning the attack, jihad, and Islam. Following these actions, Wastik claimed they were detained, their social media channels (Facebook, Instagram) were taken down, and they faced severe, unlawful treatment by local authorities. In subsequent public appearances, including a podcast following the April 2025 attack, Wastik openly blamed Pakistan for orchestrating terror activities and strongly criticised cross-border terrorism policies. He also publicly supported India’s counter-terror operations and hailed 'Operation Sindoor,' launched by Indian forces targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir and Pakistan.

Recently, Salim Wastik came into the news when two months ago, on the morning of February 27, two brothers together stabbed him 14 times in his house. Salim's condition improved after a month of treatment. Both the brothers accused of attacking him have been killed in an encounter. YouTuber Salim Wastik, who had renounced Islam, was attacked by masked attackers who entered his office in broad daylight on a bike without a number plate and stabbed him repeatedly. They tried to slit his throat. When he screamed, the attackers fled leaving him half dead.

In connection with the above assault on Salim Wastik, Uttar Pradesh Police announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each on the attackers. On March 1, in the first encounter, UP Special Task Force and Ghaziabad Police tracked down the main accused, Zeeshan, to Loni, Ghaziabad, UP where he was killed in a shootout. Within 48 hours of the first encounter, on March 3, the second suspect, Gulfam, was killed in a separate encounter in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, UP. Officials confirmed that Salim Wastik has now been taken into judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail following completion of necessary legal procedures. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.

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