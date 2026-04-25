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Socially ENTERTAINMENT Charlize Theron Climbs Times Square Billboard After Intense Training for Netflix Thriller ‘Apex’ (Watch Video) Charlize Theron stunned fans by scaling a billboard in Times Square after training in rock climbing for her Netflix film 'Apex'. The action thriller, also starring Taron Egerton, showcases her dedication as she performs high-risk stunts.

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Charlize Theron took her action skills to new heights, quite literally by climbing a massive billboard in New York’s Times Square to promote her latest film Apex. The actress, who trained for weeks with renowned climber Beth Rodden, showcased her newly learned rock-climbing skills in front of a stunned crowd. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the film also stars Taron Egerton and Eric Bana. Apex follows Theron’s character Sasha, who embarks on a solo wilderness trip that quickly turns into a dangerous survival battle. The stunt highlights Theron’s commitment to authenticity, adding to the excitement surrounding the action-packed Netflix release. Charlize Theron Recalls Night Her Mother Fatally Shot Her Father in Self-Defence When She Was 15, Says She Is ‘Not Haunted by It’ Anymore.

Charlize Theron Climbs Times Square Billboard - Watch Video

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Charlize Theron Climbs Times Square Billboard - Watch Video

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ExtraTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).