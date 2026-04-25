Charlize Theron Climbs Times Square Billboard After Intense Training for Netflix Thriller ‘Apex’ (Watch Video)
Charlize Theron stunned fans by scaling a billboard in Times Square after training in rock climbing for her Netflix film 'Apex'. The action thriller, also starring Taron Egerton, showcases her dedication as she performs high-risk stunts.
Charlize Theron took her action skills to new heights, quite literally by climbing a massive billboard in New York’s Times Square to promote her latest film Apex. The actress, who trained for weeks with renowned climber Beth Rodden, showcased her newly learned rock-climbing skills in front of a stunned crowd. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the film also stars Taron Egerton and Eric Bana. Apex follows Theron’s character Sasha, who embarks on a solo wilderness trip that quickly turns into a dangerous survival battle. The stunt highlights Theron’s commitment to authenticity, adding to the excitement surrounding the action-packed Netflix release. Charlize Theron Recalls Night Her Mother Fatally Shot Her Father in Self-Defence When She Was 15, Says She Is ‘Not Haunted by It’ Anymore.
Charlize Theron Climbs Times Square Billboard - Watch Video
View this post on Instagram
Charlize Theron Climbs Times Square Billboard - Watch Video
View this post on Instagram
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).