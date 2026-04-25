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Food Food Real Paneer or Not? Gujarat Asks Eateries To Declare It on Menus In a move aimed at boosting transparency in the food industry, the Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) has issued a strict directive requiring all food businesses to clearly label whether they are serving real paneer or 'analogue' substitutes.

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In a move aimed at boosting transparency in the food industry, the Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) has issued a strict directive requiring all food businesses to clearly label whether they are serving real paneer or “analogue” substitutes.

Gujarat Orders Clear Labelling of Analogue Paneer

The FDCA has raised concerns over the growing use of “analogue paneer” across restaurants, hotels, and ready-to-eat food outlets. These substitutes are typically made using vegetable fats, starch, and non-dairy ingredients instead of milk.

While they may resemble traditional paneer in taste and texture, they are not dairy-based. Under the new directive, food businesses must explicitly mention “analogue” on menus, display boards, and notice boards wherever such products are used. Maharashtra Orders Restaurants, Vendors To Disclose Paneer Substitutes From May 1.

Restaurants Must Label ‘Analogue’ Paneer on Menus or Face Action

Ensuring purity, transparency, and trust in every bite Gujarat State FDCA is on a special drive to check Paneer & Cheese quality across restaurants ✔ Original products only ✔ Clear disclosure of analogue products on Notice Board/Menu Stay compliant. Stay safe.@prafulpbjp pic.twitter.com/aNwzwizbzd — Food & Drugs Control Admn, Gujarat State (@GJFoodSafety) April 4, 2026

Real or Fake Paneer? Now You’ll Know

Authorities say many establishments have been passing off analogue products as paneer without informing customers. The new rule ensures that consumers are fully aware of what they are being served.

Clear labelling will now be mandatory, helping diners distinguish between authentic paneer and its substitutes before placing an order. What is The Difference Between Cheese and Paneer? Know How The Two Dairy Products Differ From Each Other.

Strict Action for Non-Compliance

The directive comes with stringent penalties. Businesses that fail to comply may face notices, fines, and legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Food safety officers will conduct regular inspections, and any attempt to mislead consumers will be treated as malpractice.

Why This Move Matters

The FDCA’s decision addresses rising concerns around food quality, transparency, and consumer trust. With analogue products often being cheaper alternatives, undisclosed usage has been a growing issue.

With this rule in place, customers can now make informed choices about their food, ensuring that what’s advertised matches what’s served.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of GJ Food Safety). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).