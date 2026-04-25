Home

Sports

Cricket Cricket DC vs PBKS Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026 With Punjab looking to extend their unbeaten streak and Delhi aiming to climb up from the middle of the table, the encounter promises significant implications for the playoff race.

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) continues this weekend as the Delhi Capitals (DC) prepare to host the table-topping Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Scheduled for Saturday, 25 April, this DC vs PBKS fixture marks Match 35 of the tournament. With Punjab looking to extend their unbeaten streak and Delhi aiming to climb up from the middle of the table, the encounter promises significant implications for the playoff race. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

DC vs PBKS Match Schedule and Timing

The match is scheduled to take place in Delhi, with a significant crowd expected to support the home side.

Fixture: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings (Match 35)

Date: Saturday, 25 April 2026

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium

Toss Time: 3:00 IST (09:30 GMT)

Match Start: 3:30 IST (10:00 GMT)

How to Watch DC vs PBKS Live Streaming Online

In India, the official digital rights for the 2026 season are held by JioHotstar (the unified platform following the Disney-Reliance merger). Fans can stream every ball live on the JioHotstar app and website.

For international viewers, the streaming options vary by region:

United Kingdom: Matches are available via the Sky Go app for Sky Sports subscribers.

United States & Canada: Live streaming is provided by Willow TV, available through platforms like Sling TV.

Australia: Kayo Sports and Foxtel Go will broadcast the match live.

DC vs PBKS Free Telecast and TV Channels

Television viewers in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which provides coverage in English, Hindi, and several regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Net Bowler Stretched to Ambulance After Injury in Practice (Watch Video).

DC vs PBKS Match Preview

Punjab Kings arrive in the capital in formidable form. Sitting at the top of the points table with 11 points and a superior net run rate, Shreyas Iyer’s side remains the only undefeated team in the competition. Their balanced squad has consistently delivered, making them the early favourites for a top-two finish.

Conversely, the Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, are seeking consistency. Currently positioned sixth with six points from six matches, the hosts are coming off a heavy defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Delhi remains unbeaten at home this season and will hope the familiar conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium provide an advantage against the league leaders.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).