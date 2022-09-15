Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI) Two women software professionals were killed when a car, which went berserk, knocked them on OMR here, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | MHT CET Result 2022: PCM, PCB Results Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; Here's How To Check Scorecard.

The techies were returning to their house from office on Wednesday when the incident happened. The driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and hit the women who were walking towards their house. While one of them died instantly, the other succumbed at a hospital here, said police.

The deceased have been identified as R Lakshmi (23) of Palakkad and S Lavanya (24) of Tirupati.

Also Read | IRCTC Red Flags Timing Clash of Tejas Express with Soon to Be Launched Vande Bharat Train: Sources.

The car driver M Kumar of Sholinganallur has been arrested.

In another incident, two school girls were fatally knocked down by a container lorry near Ambur in neighbouring Tirupattur district today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)