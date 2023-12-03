Saharanpur (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A two-year-old boy drowned in a pond near his house in Behat area here, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that the boy, Akram, was playing with other children when the incident occurred.

When the children informed Akram's family members, they rushed to the pond and pulled out his body, police said.

