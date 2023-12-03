Hyderabad, December 3: BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy emerged as a giant killer by defeating Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy assembly constituency on Sunday. He vanquished his nearest rival KCR by a margin of 6,741 votes. ‘Took Them as Normal Candidates’: BJP Leader Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy on Defeating Telangana CM KCR and Congress Chief Revanth Reddy (Watch Video)

Speaking to media, Venkata Ramana Reddy said Kamareddy got recognition as big leaders contested in the segment. "I feel that I am fortunate to win against those two (KCR and Revanth Reddy). People will vote for you even without money and liquor. I always believe that people are not corrupt, it is leaders," he said.

BJP leader Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy Speaking After Defeating KCR and Revanth Reddy

#WATCH | Telangana: On defeating Incumbent CM K. Chandrashekar Rao and State Congress chief Revanth Reddy from Kamareddy seat, BJP leader Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy says "I took both of them as normal candidates. People have supported me a lot and this is the reason I won… pic.twitter.com/6SH6SCIVRv — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

He further said he considered both KCR and Revanth Reddy as opponents only.