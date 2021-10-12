Aligarh (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A group of men in a car on Tuesday allegedly kidnapped a two-year-old girl sleeping in front of a police control room in the Civil Lines area here, police said.

The parents of the girl are migrant labourers who were working at a construction project right in front of the control room while she was asleep on the roadside, they said.

A car came to a stop at the spot and before any of the parents could react, one of its occupants grabbed the girl and the vehicle sped away, the police said.

As news of the incident spread, the police launched a massive manhunt and road blocks were put up all over the city, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalainidhi Naithani said the girl was rescued in the evening and the miscreants were being interrogated.

He refused to share more details.

