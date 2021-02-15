Mirzapur (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Two youths were killed when the motorcycle they were riding hit a tractor in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, police said.

Kotwali police station SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh said the deceased were Sumit Verma (16) and Aditya Tiwari (17)

The tractor has been seized and its driver arrested, the police officer said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)