Aligarh (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Twenty people were hospitalised here due to suspected food poisoning after consuming food items made from 'kuttu' (buckwheat) flour on Shivratri, officials said on Friday. The district administration has ordered a probe.

Shivratri was celebrated on Wednesday.

All those who fell ill are residents of the old city. They had purchased 'kuttu' flour from various shops in Delhi Gate, Baradari and Khair Road areas, an administration official said.

District Magistrate (DM) Sanjeev Ranjan has ordered an investigation into the incident. Samples of buckwheat grain, commonly used for preparing meals during religious fasts, have been collected from several shops in the affected areas, the official said.

Twelve people who were admitted to hospitals have been discharged while at least eight are undergoing treatment at various medical facilities, the official said.

"All those who were hospitalised are now out of danger," DM Ranjan said.

Preliminary findings suggest that "flour sold in the open appears to be the cause of the problem". Further action will be taken once the investigation report is received, he said.

