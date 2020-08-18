Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 18 (ANI): In separate incidents, the Haryana Police have arrested three accused of alleged involvement in the illegal trade of ganja (cannabis) and seized 200 kgs of the contraband in Hisar district, the police said.

The Haryana Police spokesperson said that based on secret input, the police arrested a man identified as Subhash, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and recovered six plastic bags of ganja weighing 140 kg from his truck under Jindal bridge in the district.

"During initial investigations, it came to light that the seized contraband had been procured from Raigarh in Odisha," said police.

In another incident, a Crime Investigation Agency team of the Haryana Police arrested two persons identified as Balla Singh and Dalip Singh, who hailed from Punjab and seized 60 kgs of ganja from a pick-up truck which was intercepted by police near the Agroha toll plaza, on the basis of a reliable input.

Cases were registered against the accused persons under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and police have started an investigation to ascertain the roots of the contraband, he added.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

