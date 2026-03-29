Jehanabad (Bihar) [India], March 29 (ANI): Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the "larger conspiracy" case related to the Delhi riots of 2020, attended his younger brother, Muzzammil Imam's wedding on Saturday, for which a Delhi court granted him a 10-day interim bail.

Sharjeel had reached his ancestral village, Kako, last week after six years to attend his younger brother's wedding and spend time with his ailing mother.

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Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court on March 9 allowed Imam to be released on interim bail from March 20 to March 30, 2026, upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties of the like amount, subject to certain conditions.

The court directed that during the interim bail period, Imam shall not contact any witness or person connected with the case, shall provide his mobile number to the investigating officer and keep it active, and shall not interact with the media or use social media. He has also been directed to meet only family members and remain at his residence or the venues of the marriage ceremonies.

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The court further directed that after the expiry of the interim bail period, Imam must surrender before the jail superintendent on the evening of March 30, and a compliance report shall be submitted to the court.

Sharjeel, who describes himself as a "political prisoner and student activist", has remained in continuous judicial custody for nearly six years and has never been released on bail, even temporarily, before today. He was pursuing a PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the time of his arrest.

Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and 16 others were arrested in January 2020 under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Delhi riots case.

The riots that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020 left over 50 people dead and more than 700 injured. According to the Delhi Police, the riots were the result of a "pre-planned and well-designed" conspiracy in the background of protests against the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)