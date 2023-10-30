New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Congress held the third "Pratigya" rally on Monday in east Delhi under the first phase of the party's "Jawab Do, Hisab Do" campaign.

Scores of Congress leaders and workers assembled in front of the Shastri Park metro station and subsequently, moved to multiple locations for public meetings held by the party's Delhi unit chief, Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Also Read | Delhi Swiss Woman Murder Case: Swiss Woman Was Smothered, Tortured by Accused, Reveals Autopsy Report, Say Sources.

Before the rally, a large number of Congress workers accompanied the Delhi Congress president to E Block of Seelampur. The rally then proceeded via Janta Colony, the Jaffrabad metro station, Maujpur Chowk, Vijay Park and Gokulpuri.

More workers and party supporters joined the rally from Gokulpuri. Through Bhajanpura, Khajoori Chowk and Wazirabad Road via Karawal Nagar Road, the rally finally proceeded to the main meeting venue at Sanjay Chowk, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Mustafabad.

Also Read | PK Barbora Dies at 72: Former Indian Air Force Vice Chief, Who Reactivated DBO Air Strip in Ladakh, Passes Away.

The Delhi Congress launched its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the first "Pratigya" rally on October 15, as Lovely said the rally will cover all seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital in the coming days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)